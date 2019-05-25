menu

Armed Forces of Malta rescues 216 migrants at sea

12 migrant boats disembark in Sicily, Sardinia and Lampedusa

matthew_vella
25 May 2019, 9:21am
by Matthew Vella
File photo of AFM escorting rescued migrants to Maltese coast
The Armed Forces of Malta have rescued 216 migrants that were adrift and in distress onboard two rubber boats inside the Maltese Search and Rescue Area (SAR).

The migrants were transferred on board AFM P52 and P21 and are expected to disembark Saturday morning.

In the past two days, taking advantage of a good weather window, departure of migrants from Libya, Tunisia, and Algeria increased, resulting in 12 migrant boats disembarking in the southern coast of Sicily, Sardinia, and Lampedusa.

 

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
