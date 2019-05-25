Armed Forces of Malta rescues 216 migrants at sea

The Armed Forces of Malta have rescued 216 migrants that were adrift and in distress onboard two rubber boats inside the Maltese Search and Rescue Area (SAR).

The migrants were transferred on board AFM P52 and P21 and are expected to disembark Saturday morning.

In the past two days, taking advantage of a good weather window, departure of migrants from Libya, Tunisia, and Algeria increased, resulting in 12 migrant boats disembarking in the southern coast of Sicily, Sardinia, and Lampedusa.