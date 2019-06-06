Maltese students place second in international maths competition

Maltese students have placed second in an annual mental mathematics international championship for students aged between six and 15 years.

In a statement on Thursday, the Education Ministry said it was the best result Malta had ever achieved in the competition. “While the success of our young ambassadors goes beyond achieving top ranks, we are proud that Maltese students have obtained an overall 2nd place,” the statement read.

257,259 students from 45 countries participated in the 13th edition of the Supertmatik Mental Maths Challenge. Maltese students in different year groups, from both primary and secondary schools, participated in one of the nine different categories depending on their age.

The competition promotes interest in mental mathematics and provides students with another opportunity to reinforce their skills in number and mental calculations through constructive play. It also aims at honing and celebrating talent in mental mathematics.

“The Ministry for Education and Employment would like to commend all schools that embraced this wonderful opportunity,” the ministry said. It said class teachers, together with their Senior Leadership Teams and educators supporting these schools, including the Maths Support Teachers and the Heads of Department have provided yet another learning opportunity for the students.