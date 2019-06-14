PN backs government’s temporary excavation work suspension

menu
The party said it was ready to work with the government and industry stakeholders to establish better construction regulations.

The wall of an apartment block adjacent to construction fell on Thursday
The Nationalist Party has backed a temporary suspension of excavation and demolition works across Malta and Gozo, while offering its support to government and industry stakeholders in drawing up new regulations for the sector.

Yesterday the government announced that it would be suspending all permits, following the collapse of a common wall of a property neighbouring a construction site. The incident was the third in just two months.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, the PN expressed its solidarity with residents involved in this latest incident, as well as those who currently have ongoing work in the vicinity of their home.

The PN said it supported the temporary suspension until new rules and procedures which can, in a serious and coordinated manner regulate the industry, are implemented.

“Unfortunately these deficiencies are negative affecting the daily life of various residents, while also engendering the the live of those who earn their living on construction sites,” the PN said.   

The party said that the government must take responsibility for the incidents, while also seeing that adequate ongoing training is being provided to all those involved in the sector, and that improvements are made to the management and administration of construction sites.

It urged the government to invest in increased awareness and enforcement of health and safety regulations on construction sites.

The statement was signed by Opposition Planning spokesperson Marthese Portelli, Civil Liberties spokesperson Claudette Buttigieg and Infrastructure spokesperson Toni Bezzina.

