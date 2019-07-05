menu

Major water suspension in the south of Malta

Water supply will be suspended in Fgura, the Three Cities, Kalkara, Żabbar, Xgħajra, Marsaskala and the Bulebel Industrial Estate for almost 24 hours on Tuesday

maltatoday
5 July 2019, 2:50pm
by MaltaToday Staff
The water supply will be suspended on Tuesday 9 July at 9am until Wednesday at 6pm
Major works to lay new potable water mains in Żabbar will lead to a suspension of service in the south, the Water Services Corporation said.

Water will be suspended on Tuesday 9 July at 9am until Wednesday at 6pm.

The localities hit by the suspension are Fgura, Bormla, Isla, Birgu, Kalkara, Żabbar, Xgħajra, Marsaskala and the Bulebel Industria Estate.

The works will be carried out in Triq l-Għaxra ta’ Settembru in Żabbar, which will be closed to traffic in the direction towards Bulebel.

“All efforts will be done to finish these complex works as soon as possible,” the WSC said, apologising for the inconvenience caused.

It said that updates will be posted on the WSC Facebook page.

