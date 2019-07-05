Major water suspension in the south of Malta

Major works to lay new potable water mains in Żabbar will lead to a suspension of service in the south, the Water Services Corporation said.

Water will be suspended on Tuesday 9 July at 9am until Wednesday at 6pm.

The localities hit by the suspension are Fgura, Bormla, Isla, Birgu, Kalkara, Żabbar, Xgħajra, Marsaskala and the Bulebel Industria Estate.

The works will be carried out in Triq l-Għaxra ta’ Settembru in Żabbar, which will be closed to traffic in the direction towards Bulebel.

“All efforts will be done to finish these complex works as soon as possible,” the WSC said, apologising for the inconvenience caused.

It said that updates will be posted on the WSC Facebook page.