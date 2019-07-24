Unemployment drops by 9.1% in June

Unemployment has dropped by 9.1%, with only 1,616 persons registering for work in June, when compared to the same month last year.

The National Statistics Office found through using data provided by Jobbsplus that registered unemployment had dropped among all age groups, with the expectation of those under 20-year-old and, those aged between 25 and 29.

The NSO said the largest decrease however was recorded among persons who had been registering for more than one year.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work has also decreased by 68 when compared to the previous year, reaching 214. Men accounted for 68.7% of persons who registered for work with a disability.

The largest share of men and women on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers with 18.8% and 39.3% respectively.