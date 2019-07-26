ERA slams Planning Commission and asks for revocation of Wied Għomor development permit

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has appealed a decision by the Planning Authority’s Planning Commission to grant a permit for a development in Wied Għomor.

ERA said the permit would allow for a dilapidated building situated in an ecologically sensitive valley to be converted into a farmhouse with a pool. The site is situated outside the development zone in an area scheduled as a Zone of Ecological Importance and a site of Scientific Importance.

In a statement, ERA said it submitted an appeal before the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal while accusing the Planning Commission of approving the permit without considering ERA’s position.

“The Planning Commission approved the permit in question without appropriatey considering plans, policies, representations and recommendations put forward by ERA, external consultants and NGOs,” ERA said.

It added that “the way the commission exercise its discretion is worrying, when decisions are not motivated and contradict the case officer’s recommendations”, given that case officers would have “studied the application holistically”.

Furthermore, ERA said that “external consultants who are able to share their expertise in their respective area, as well as non-governmental organisations who are closely connected to the public’s concerns should be paid heed to”.

The permit was approved by the Planning Commission on the 13 July and appealed by ERA today and was objected to by the Swieqi local council and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar.

“The permit does not conform to the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development and goes against the Rural Policy and Design Guidance of 2014. When the approved development is compared with what is presently located at the site, it is very clear that the volume of the building in the area will be substantially intensified and this does not respect the context of the valley in which it is located, which serves as a buffer zone in a densely populated area, and serves as a green lung,” ERA said.

It added that the decision also went against the North Harbour Local Plan (NHLP), which highlights existing pressures on the environment and identifies the pressures that would be placed on the valley by development.

It said the local plan called for a detailed strategy for long-term management of the valley and stipulates that any development or activity that jeopardises the protection of the valley should not be permitted.

Finally, it said the development, if it were to go ahead, would create a precedent within the zone and would “introduce urban development within land that is presently in pristine condition”.