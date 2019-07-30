Steward Healthcare workers should become government employees, union says

Union Haddiema Maghqudin (UHM), now representing professionals working with Steward Healthcare, insists that these employees should become government employees and should enjoy the same rights as conditions as those health professionals employed by the government.

Steward Health Care took over the running of three of Malta's public hospitals after the concession for their maintenance and operation was transferred from Vitals Global Healthcare, the consortium whose bid was originally selected by the government.

"More than 80% of Allied Health Professionals and Dieticians who work directly with Steward Healthcare have trusted UHM to represent them and push for better work conditions on their behalf," UHM said in a statement on Tuesday.

The union added that these employees cannot keep getting treated differently from other professionals. "The union will continue to insist for and negotiate fair conditions for these professionals that should reflect both their responsabilities and their status," the statement read.

In a meeting between the union and Steward Healthcare employees, the union insisted that it was important that the employees be considered government workers and be treated in the same way as workers employed with the government who do the same kind of work and are registered in the same profession and even work together within the same hospital rooms.