Sea-Eye calls on Malta to step in and offer stranded migrants a safe port

The NGO Sea-Eye has called on Malta to offer a safe port to a group of 40 migrants currently stranded on board the rescue vessel Alan Kurdi.

The migrants were rescued on Wednesday evening by the NGO-operated rescue vessel and has been refused permission to disembark passengers in Lampedusa, the nearest safe port to the location where the rescue took place.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, Einsatzleiter Barbara Held, who is on board the ship said that the conditions on the ship were good, but insisted that the situation could not be mainted forever.

"Lasst uns nicht im Stich", sagt Einsatzleiterin Barbara Held zur aktuellen Situation auf der #AlanKurdi am Samstagnachmittag und bittet #Malta um Unterstützung. pic.twitter.com/xI9Cc9BjU8 — sea-eye (@seaeyeorg) August 3, 2019

“We are currently 24 miles off the Maltese coast as Italy has rejected us several times, although they should be obliged to designate Lampedusa as our next safe port,” Held said.

“We are fully aware that the responsibility lies not with Malta but with Italy. Malta has already achieved a great deal in recent years by hosting refugees for over a decade. That is why we hope for a humanitarian solution and hope Malta will receive these people and that European states will fulfill their responsibilities and ensure that our guests are distributed to safe countries.”

On Friday, the NGO said that it had set course for Malta after being denied entry into Lampedusa on Thursday night.

#AlanKurdi is waiting around 20 miles before #Malta for a political solution. The ship has been banned from entering territorial waters. Mr. @JosephMuscat_JM, please support a quick, merciful solution for our 40 survivors. #saveLives #togetherforrescue pic.twitter.com/b25oX7i8MO — sea-eye (@seaeyeorg) August 3, 2019

The migrants were rescued from a rubber boat which was in distress, roughly 29 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. Among those rescued are two women, one of whom is six months pregnant, as well as three infants, aged one, two and four.

It is unclear whether an official request for disembarkation has been made with local authorities.