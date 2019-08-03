menu

Sea-Eye calls on Malta to step in and offer stranded migrants a safe port

The NGO said it was fully aware that it should be Italy to offer a safe port to the vessel but nonetheless called on Malta to lead the way in finding a humanitarian solution
 

3 August 2019, 4:32pm
by Yannick Pace
The Alan Kurdi is waiting 24 miles off the Maltese coast with 40 rescued migrants on board
The NGO Sea-Eye has called on Malta to offer a safe port to a group of 40 migrants currently stranded on board the rescue vessel Alan Kurdi.

The migrants were rescued on Wednesday evening by the NGO-operated rescue vessel and has been refused permission to disembark passengers in Lampedusa, the nearest safe port to the location where the rescue took place.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, Einsatzleiter Barbara Held, who is on board the ship said that the conditions on the ship were good, but insisted that the situation could not be mainted forever.

“We are currently 24 miles off the Maltese coast as Italy has rejected us several times, although they should be obliged to designate Lampedusa as our next safe port,” Held said.

“We are fully aware that the responsibility lies not with Malta but with Italy. Malta has already achieved a great deal in recent years by hosting refugees for over a decade. That is why we hope for a humanitarian solution and hope Malta will receive these people and that European states will fulfill their responsibilities and ensure that our guests are distributed to safe countries.”

On Friday, the NGO said that it had set course for Malta after being denied entry into Lampedusa on Thursday night.

The migrants were rescued from a rubber boat which was in distress, roughly 29 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. Among those rescued are two women, one of whom is six months pregnant, as well as three infants, aged one, two and four.

It is unclear whether an official request for disembarkation has been made with local authorities.

