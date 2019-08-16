60-year-old suffers serious injuries after losing consciousness at sea

An elderly man, who lost consciousness while swimming out at sea in St Paul’s Bay, has been hospitalised with serious injuries.

The 60-year-old man from Bosnia-Herzegovina, who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was pulled ashore by two swimmers, who spotted him off the coast at Ta’ Fra Ben.

The police said in a statement that the man was given first aid by bathers until an ambulance arrived on site to take him to Mater Dei Hospital.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon and the police are investigating.