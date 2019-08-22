Health warning over five-piece meal set intended for children

A health warning issued by the Environmental Health Directorate is advising people not to use a five-piece meal set intended for children manufactured by the brand Noukies as there is a risk of melamine migration from the material of the same products into the food.

Melamine is an organic-based, nitrogen-rich compound used to manufacture cooking utensils, plates, plastic products, and more.

For further information, the public is requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2.30pm on 21337333 or [email protected], or by calling in person at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera.