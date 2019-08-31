Three passengers slightly injured in Coast Road bus accident

Three passengers were slightly hurt after the bus they were on crashed on the Coast Road on Saturday morning.

The accident happened just before 10am, with the bus having crashed into a metal barrier at the side of the road and scraped alongside it, as it was heading in the direction of Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

A medical team was sent on site to administer first aid treatment, but it resulted that any injuries suffered by those on board were minor.

The vehicle’s windscreen and one of its sides were significantly damaged, with the windows having been shattered, photos show.

In a statement, Malta Public Transport said that, following the accident, an emergency procedure was immediately activated and the company’s response team were dispatched on site to offer all possible assistance to the relevant authorities.

“While the company is investigating the cause of the incident, our priority at the moment is to ensure the well-being and safety of our employees and passengers,” MPT said.