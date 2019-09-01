menu

Updated | Man found dead under cliff at Ghajn Tuffieha

Police have said that the incident looks to be a suicide

david_hudson
1 September 2019, 11:40am
by David Hudson
Ghajn Tuffieha tower
Ghajn Tuffieha tower

The man, aged between 25 and 30, and who was found at the bottom of a cliff at Ghajn Tuffieha is likely a suicide, Police told MaltaToday. It had earlier been reported that the man had likely fallen down the cliffside.

The incident took place at around 11.10am on Sunday close to the Ghajn Tuffieha Tower, also known as Ghajn Mixkuka Tower, a small watchtower in the limits of Mgarr.

Police and a medical team were called on site but the man was pronounced dead on site.

As of yet, Police have no further information on the victim.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud launched an inquiry into the incident.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Maltese are paying price of economic growth with mental health, PN says
National

Maltese are paying price of economic growth with mental health, PN says
David Hudson
Former President calls for zero violence towards children
National

Former President calls for zero violence towards children
David Hudson
Updated | Man found dead under cliff at Ghajn Tuffieha
National

Updated | Man found dead under cliff at Ghajn Tuffieha
David Hudson
September promises stormy start as Autumn approaches
National

September promises stormy start as Autumn approaches
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.