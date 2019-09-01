Updated | Man found dead under cliff at Ghajn Tuffieha

The man, aged between 25 and 30, and who was found at the bottom of a cliff at Ghajn Tuffieha is likely a suicide, Police told MaltaToday. It had earlier been reported that the man had likely fallen down the cliffside.

The incident took place at around 11.10am on Sunday close to the Ghajn Tuffieha Tower, also known as Ghajn Mixkuka Tower, a small watchtower in the limits of Mgarr.

Police and a medical team were called on site but the man was pronounced dead on site.

As of yet, Police have no further information on the victim.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud launched an inquiry into the incident.