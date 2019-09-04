Labour has failed to enact pledges to improve connectivity with Gozo, PN says

The Nationalist Party has expressed its disappointment at the manner in which the tendering process for a fast ferry between Malta and Gozo was handled by the government.

It accused the Labour Party of failing to honour its pledge to increase connectivity between the two islands.

Last week, the Public Contracts Review Board decided that a contract awarded to Island Ferries by the Gozo Channel had not followed technical and financial criteria required by public procurement.

“The news that the selection was annulled by the Public Contracts Review Board because of a number of irregularities is the result of incompetence and great disrespect towards the public, particularly the Gozitan public, who are desperately awaiting its introduction,” the PN said.

The party insisted that it would have expected a more serious selection process, with precise criteria and in a manner where the best possible operator is chosen.

The chosen operator, it said, should ensure an efficient and safe service that offers value for money.

The PN noted that the Labour Party had pledged to set up a fast ferry service before the 2013 general election, “however despite being in government for six years, this pledge is yet to be fulfilled”.

“This can be added to a list of other promises related to connectivity between Malta and Gozo, that haven’t been kept by the Labour government, including an air link, yacht marina and cruise liner terminal,” the PN said.

It added that the government had only introduce a fourth Gozo ferry after repeated pleas from “everyone”. The ferry’s selection, it said, was careless, given that it is not accessible or as comfortable as the remainder of the Gozo Channel’s ferries.

“One would have expected better from a Labour Party that says it has Gozitans’ interest at heart,” the PN said.