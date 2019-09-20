menu

Elderly woman dies after San Gwann car accident

The 86-year-old victim, who had been hit by a car in May, has succumbed to her injuries, police say

massimo_costa
20 September 2019, 5:29pm
by Massimo Costa
The incident happened in Triq in-Naxxar, San Gwann (Photo: Google Maps)
The incident happened in Triq in-Naxxar, San Gwann (Photo: Google Maps)

An 86-year-old woman from San Gwann who was hit by a car in May has succumbed to her injuries

The woman had been hit by a Land Rover Freelander SUV in Triq in-Naxxar, San Gwann on 10 May. The vehicle was being driven by a 40-year-old woman, also a San Gwann resident.

The victim was receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, but she unfortunately died on Friday, the police said.

An inquiry on the incident was started by magistrate Charmaine Galea, who appointed various experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
Prime Minister appoints former judge to head public inquiry into Caruana Galizia murder
National

Prime Minister appoints former judge to head public inquiry into Caruana Galizia murder
Karl Azzopardi
'Game-changer' Marsa Junction Project sees first flyover officially opened
National

'Game-changer' Marsa Junction Project sees first flyover officially opened
David Hudson
Elderly woman dies after San Gwann car accident
National

Elderly woman dies after San Gwann car accident
Massimo Costa
[WATCH] EU rules prevent checks on every single car that comes from Sicily, PM tells GRTU
National

[WATCH] EU rules prevent checks on every single car that comes from Sicily, PM tells GRTU
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.