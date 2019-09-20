Elderly woman dies after San Gwann car accident

An 86-year-old woman from San Gwann who was hit by a car in May has succumbed to her injuries

The woman had been hit by a Land Rover Freelander SUV in Triq in-Naxxar, San Gwann on 10 May. The vehicle was being driven by a 40-year-old woman, also a San Gwann resident.

The victim was receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, but she unfortunately died on Friday, the police said.

An inquiry on the incident was started by magistrate Charmaine Galea, who appointed various experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.