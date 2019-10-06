menu

Cyclist struck by car, grievously injured

 

26-year-old was riding her bike in Zejtun

massimo_costa
6 October 2019, 1:10pm
by Massimo Costa

A 26-year-old cyclist was grievously injured on Sunday morning after she was hit by a car as she was riding in Zejtun.

The accident, the police said, happened at 8am in Triq id-Dahla ta’ San Tumas corner with Triq ir-Ramla.

The victim, who is from Balzan, was hit by a Toyota Dyna light pick-up truck which was being driven by a 42-year-old man from Zejtun.

After her arrival at Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, the woman’s injuries were found to be grievous in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

