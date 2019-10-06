Cyclist struck by car, grievously injured
26-year-old was riding her bike in Zejtun
A 26-year-old cyclist was grievously injured on Sunday morning after she was hit by a car as she was riding in Zejtun.
The accident, the police said, happened at 8am in Triq id-Dahla ta’ San Tumas corner with Triq ir-Ramla.
The victim, who is from Balzan, was hit by a Toyota Dyna light pick-up truck which was being driven by a 42-year-old man from Zejtun.
After her arrival at Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, the woman’s injuries were found to be grievous in nature.
Police investigations are ongoing.
