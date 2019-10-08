menu

GO mobile data service up and running after network outage

GO service restored after network outage

laura_calleja
8 October 2019, 10:03am
by Laura Calleja

GO telephony customers across the island were left without mobile phone service this morning after a technical problem caused the network to go down briefly.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, GO said that the service had been restored. The company advised that any customers still having trouble, should restart their mobile devices.

GO said that its technical team had been deployed, immediately, to asses the situation and devise the best course of action to bring services up in the shortest time possible.

“The inconvenience is deeply regretted. We will ensure to keep you updated.”

 


 

