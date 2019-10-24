[WATCH] Help make these children’s Christmas wishes come true

The Children’s Dreams project aims to make Christmas wishes come true for children from families facing social and financial difficulties, including those hosted at children’s homes.

Now in its seventh consecutive year, the campaign run by the Foundation for Social Welfare Services, will seek to satisfy the dreams of 2,500 children this year.

FSWS CEO Alfred Grixti said the campaign showed the remarkable effort of professionals within the social services.

“This shows that people within our field go the extra mile, it is not something that they are obliged by any means to participate in, but every year they go above and beyond to ensure that every child wakes up on Christmas day with a smile on their face,” Grixti said.

He said that year after year the response to the campaign grows bigger.

“This gives armchair critics, who are only ever negative on how generous the Maltese are, an answer,” Grixti said.

Agenzija Appogg, assistant director Remenda Grech said that previous donations had afforded Quevel, a five-year-old, blind boy, who this year entered year one, a Braille embosser which would allow him to participate in class alongside other children.

Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon appealed to the public to participate in the event. He stressed that while this campaign would not solve the problems of those most vulnerable, it would help alleviate stress as well as support those within society who were in desperate need.

“I appeal for solidarity, not just around the Christmas period, but for people to show continuous support to those around them, and hold out a helping hand to those in need,” Falzon said.

He added that this year, the campaign had received and increase in requests for technology, laptops in particular, highlighting that in this modern age, technology has become essential for many things including education.

There are 2,500 dreams this year, the largest amount the campaign has seen so far. The children’s wishes are published online and people can help their carers or guardians make these dreams come true by pledging a gift.

Those interested can visit the Children’s Dreams website here.