[WATCH] Cottonera residents demonstrate against American University extension

Residents from the Three Cities gathered in Senglea on Sunday to protest against the American University of Malta’s plans to extend its buildings.

The Cottonera residents braved the rain to appeal to the government and the Planning Authority to reject requests by AUM to extend it facilities.

The protest was organised by residents’ group Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura, which emphasised that the event was a non-partisan one.

The AUM’s plans involve the construction of a large student dormitory behind its Cospicua campus, on the existing car park leading to Senglea Gate; the extension of the campus into the Knights Building; and the construction of an administrative block between the British and Knights buildings.

In September, all PA board member declared their intention to deny AUM a permit for the proposed campus extension. The PA vote, however, was indicative, and has to be confirmed in another sitting.

While the AUM’s plans have not been approved, Senglea resident Joseph Tonna - who led the protest - said that residents had “gotten to know that the AUM extension was going to start” because a Hymac tractor had turned up at the Maċina (Sheer Bastion) area and started drilling to install bollards.

Residents had subsequently been stopped from accessing the area with their cars, although the area had been reopened a week later, after the AUM held discussions with Senglea’s local council, Tonna, a medical doctor who is currently battling a serious illness, said.

The AUM’s Jordanian owners had “taken” or “been given” the prime land without residents raising their voice. But residents would not allow AUM to cover their city with “a monstrous building” Tonna said, as he stressed that the area between the Maċina and Knights Building should remain a community open space.

Addressing the demonstration, activist and academic Andrea Dibben said the extension was “a monster” which would erase most of Cottonera’s open spaces forever, choking the densely populated area and making life harder for residents and visitors.

It would also destroy iconic views and kill the waterfront’s character while also severely limits its access, she said.

“The impact will be huge and can never be undone,” she said, as she appealed to local councils and the authorities to represent residents’ interests, and for the PA to implement its guidelines on respecting the community and preserving the localities’ unique history.

Dibben also encouraged people to sign the petition against the extension.