Arctic cold spell expected over Europe next week

A cold spell is being predicted next week across Europe, with temperatures for the end of October and early November expected to drop.

The cold airmass is predicted to spread across a large part of Europe, including the UK and France, from 30 October to 2 November.

Severe-Weather.eu reported that “a classic textbook pattern for an Arctic cold blast” is developing across the continent, as a potent upper-ridge forms over the North Atlantic and Greenland, while a deep trough establishes itself across Russia and eastern Europe.

The website is predicting that the cold airmass could spread far south towards the Mediterranean as well, with a cold period expected to persist across the western, central and eastern Europe for several days, with the UK also expecting sub-zero temperatures.

In Malta, after a relatively minor storm in morning, the weather improved on Sunday, but a relatively colder front will hit the Maltese islands by the end of next week.

The week will start out with partly cloudy skies on Monday, but isolated showers are being predicted from Tuesday to Friday, according to the meteorological office at Malta airport.

The temperature dip will be much more moderate than in some other regions of Europe, however. From between 24 and 23°C at the start of the week, temperatures are expected to drop to highs of 20°C and lows of 17°C on Friday, rising slightly on Saturday.