UĦM calls for Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri resignations

Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri should lead by example and resign or suspend themselves until investigations are complete, the Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin said.

The second largest union in Malta has called out the pair, insisting that ordinary workers are normally suspended in circumstances where there are clear suspicions of wrongdoing.

“In the same manner, a minister and the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, should lead by example and resign, or at least, suspend themselves until the investigation is complete,” the UĦM said.

In a strong appeal on Monday, the union appealed to society to protest in a civil way and asked government not to push people “towards the precipice of anger”.

The UĦM called on MPs to “stand up and be counted” and urged for an urgent parliamentary meeting to discuss the “precarious state the country is in”.

The union also urged constituted bodies to speak out in the national interest and on behalf of their members.

“In all circumstances, the country should come before any other interest… institutions should work all the time and in a timely manner… justice must not only be seen to be done, but be meted out effectively,” the UĦM said.