Motorcyclist seriously injured in Birzebbuga traffic incident

A 24-year-old motorcyclist has been seriously injured and hospitalised in a traffic incident in Hal Far on Wednesday afternoon, police have said.

The incident took place on Triq Hal Far in the limits of Birzebbuga. The motorcyclist driving a Benelli collided with a Ford Transit being driven by a 30-year-old from Zurrieq.

The motoryclist, a Qrendi resident, was hospitalised after a medical team assisted him on site. He is suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations continue.