Motorcyclist seriously injured in Birzebbuga traffic incident

The 24-year-old Qrendi resident was hospitalised with serious injuries

david_hudson
4 December 2019, 7:02pm
by David Hudson
File photo
A 24-year-old motorcyclist has been seriously injured and hospitalised in a traffic incident in Hal Far on Wednesday afternoon, police have said.

The incident took place on Triq Hal Far in the limits of Birzebbuga. The motorcyclist driving a Benelli collided with a Ford Transit being driven by a 30-year-old from Zurrieq. 

The motoryclist, a Qrendi resident, was hospitalised after a medical team assisted him on site. He is suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations continue.

