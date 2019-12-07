menu
BREAKING Labour leadership election: Robert Abela to run for leader against deputy prime minister Chris Fearne

Updated | Portomaso police searches unrelated to Caruana Galizia murder probe

Video shows police carrying out searches in the vicinity of Portomaso harbour

karl_azzopardi
Last updated on 7 December 2019, 4:01pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Police spotted at the Portomaso harbour in St Julian’s, searching the surrounding area, were not connected to the ongoing probe into the asssassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The police were called on the site by Portomaso security to remove a fisherman whom they claimed was illegally on the premises.

Police spotted on Portomaso harbour

The yacht used by the alleged mastermind behind the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, businessman Yorgen Fenech, in his attempted getaway, is still tied to the dock.

Yorgen Fenech was in court on Thursday after being charged with beimg the mastermind behind the Caruana Galizia murder.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Keith Schembri arrested by police in connection with Theuma no-show job
National

Keith Schembri arrested by police in connection with Theuma no-show job
Matthew Vella
Updated | Portomaso police searches unrelated to Caruana Galizia murder probe
National

Updated | Portomaso police searches unrelated to Caruana Galizia murder probe
Karl Azzopardi
Amid his troubles back home, Muscat travels to Rome to meet Pope
National

Amid his troubles back home, Muscat travels to Rome to meet Pope
Matthew Vella
Socialists, leftists and progressives express outrage at current political crisis
National

Socialists, leftists and progressives express outrage at current political crisis
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.