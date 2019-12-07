Updated | Portomaso police searches unrelated to Caruana Galizia murder probe

Police spotted at the Portomaso harbour in St Julian’s, searching the surrounding area, were not connected to the ongoing probe into the asssassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The police were called on the site by Portomaso security to remove a fisherman whom they claimed was illegally on the premises.

The yacht used by the alleged mastermind behind the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, businessman Yorgen Fenech, in his attempted getaway, is still tied to the dock.

Yorgen Fenech was in court on Thursday after being charged with beimg the mastermind behind the Caruana Galizia murder.