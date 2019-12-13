menu

[IN PICTURES] Protests overshadow Republic Day parade

Protestors took to Republic Street reiterating their calls for justice, and the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat

karl_azzopardi
13 December 2019, 12:41pm
by Karl Azzopardi
President George Vella was booed as he made his way down Republic Street
President George Vella was booed as he made his way down Republic Street

As Malta celebrated Republic Day, protestors descended upon Valletta calling for the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

The yearly parade was eclipsed by the calls for justice, as protestors lined Republic Street from parliament through to Saint George’s Square.

Photos: James Bianchi

George Vella's first Republic Day parade was dampened by protests
George Vella's first Republic Day parade was dampened by protests
Candles were laid over-night
Candles were laid over-night
'Your spine called, it wants its body back'
'Your spine called, it wants its body back'

READ ALSO: Protesters mark Republic Day with calls for Muscat’s resignation

READ ALSO: Malta is bigger than the gang that brought shame on us – President’s Republic Day speech

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
US presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg’s dad honoured posthumously
National

US presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg’s dad honoured posthumously
David Hudson
[IN PICTURES] Protests overshadow Republic Day parade
National

[IN PICTURES] Protests overshadow Republic Day parade
Karl Azzopardi
Republic Day 2019 | Honours and Awards
National

Republic Day 2019 | Honours and Awards
MaltaToday Staff
President’s Republic Day speech in full: ‘All those involved, high and low, have to pay their dues’
National

President’s Republic Day speech in full: ‘All those involved, high and low, have to pay their dues’
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.