[IN PICTURES] Protests overshadow Republic Day parade

As Malta celebrated Republic Day, protestors descended upon Valletta calling for the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

The yearly parade was eclipsed by the calls for justice, as protestors lined Republic Street from parliament through to Saint George’s Square.

Photos: James Bianchi

READ ALSO: Protesters mark Republic Day with calls for Muscat’s resignation

READ ALSO: Malta is bigger than the gang that brought shame on us – President’s Republic Day speech