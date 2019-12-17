Egrant magisterial inquiry: the 1,500-page document in full
Read the 1,500-page magisterial inquiry findings into the alleged ownership of the secret offshore company Egrant here
Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has published the entire magisterial inquiry into the secret Panamanian company Egrant.
The magisterial inquiry had determined there was no conclusive proof that the company was owned by the spouse of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, as alleged by the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Speaking in a live broadcast a day after having received a copy of the 1,500-page inquest report from the Egrant magisterial inquiry, Delia said he would be publishing the report in its entirety.
“The Egrant report shows that the authorities had to take steps. Instead they shirked their duties and did not take steps according to law, this means Muscat and Bonnici have been for the past 18 months knew there were investigations to be done, and did not do anything, with the consequence that important evidence could have been hidden,” Delia said.
The inquiry’s conclusions was published in 2018 but despite the prime minister’s insistence that the report should be published in full, the Attorney General withheld publication. Delia subsequently petitioned the courts to have the report released to him, which case he finally won through the decision of an Appeals Court.
The Egrant report indicates that Karl Cini could have lied under oath, with the inquiring magistrate saying the Nexia BT partner should be investigated by the police.
The matter revolves around sworn testimony Cini gave regarding the setting up of offshore companies, which did not tally with the findings of a forensic accounting firm.
Cini had been called to give testimony before the inquiry, led by then Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, on 5 May 2007.
Under oath, he had said that he had set up three companies in Panama.
An investigation by Forensic Accountants Harbinson Forensics, who were hired for the purposes of the inquiry, found however that Cini had set up a fourth company in Panama, Real Trade Investments Global Corp.
In his testimony, Cini had said that Real Trade Investments had been set up in the British Virgin Islands, which the forensic firm found out was untrue. In his testimony, Cini claimed he had set up four companies in the BVI: Comerco, Durellie, Real Trade Investments and Willerby.
The forensic firm’s investigation found that Real Trade Investments was set up in Panama, not the BVI.
Moreover, the firm found that Cini had also set up another seven companies in the BVI which he failed to mention: Colson, Selson, SPX, Blue Sea, Torbridge and Berdil.
In light of this, the inquiring magistrate said the Police Commissioner should investigate the discrepancy in Cini’s testimony since the documentary evidence shows prima facie that he might have lied under oath.
In her third testimony, Efimova says she never saw the company Al Sahra. “I don’t know, maybe it was a confusion because they had also Shams Al Sahra.” The magistrate says Caruana Galizia realised that something was not right, and that she had asked Efimova about the exact name of the company, to which Efimova was said to have assured her of the company name. “So did she mislead Caruana Galizia? If Caruana Galizia was saying the truth, then it means she believed Efimova while the latter was given her the wrong information deliberately.” Efimova categorically denied having made copies of the bank account opening forms for Al Sahra, although she claimed having seen them. Matthew Vella
Efimova gave a contradictory statement. She said she first spoke to DCG, who then spoke to Pierre Portelli. She claimed she never showed DCG any documents but that it was DCG herself who showed her two declarations of trust, from her first meeting in March 2017 and then in April 2017. According to DCG, the person who first provided the declarations was male, a source whom she did not reveal, but who had told her the source was Efimova. “In any case, the versions of Efimova and Caruana Galizia over who had these documents was diametrically opposed.” Matthew Vella
Contrary to what was stated on page 280, Caruana Galizia tells the magistrate in her second testimony, that she “does not have the documents, I saw them but they are not in my possession and they never were in my possession in fact, and I am telling people when they ask me why don’t I publish the papers, I say ok I would, but I cannot because I don’t have them.” When faced with the contradiction of her previous statement, Caruana Galizia replied: “Yes, I wanted to say that I knew where they were but not in my possession, and that at that stage I could not be clear about the whistleblower because nobody knew who she was, that is, I had access to the papers but they were not in my possession, and I needed them for their transcription.” DCG said that the scans of the alleged declarations of trust were in Efimova’s possession, and that she had seen a print-out, not a digital copy. “It had been someone else who showed them to me the first time… Efimova had the copies but I someone else had shown them to me, telling me they got it from her. She did not come to me directly. DCG said that Efimova “was 100% the source, the source of information.” Matthew Vella
An alleged $400,000 emergency loan to Pilatus owner Ali Sadr Hasheminejad’s sister Negarin, which loan was supposed to be passed on to Michelle Buttigieg in New York, who ran the Buttardi jewellery company in partnership with Michelle Muscat, was not proven; instead, it was established that the February 2016 loan was of $1.5 million, used for the establishment of a pistachio farm the family owned in the USA. Matthew Vella
Caruana Galizia had mentioned a former Nexia employee, Michael Satariano, as the one who handed the Pilatus bank opening forms for Egrant, and then later followed up on the alleged $1 million Al Sahra transfer. But the inquiry says this was impossible, because Satriano was longer a Nexia employee when Egrant was created in Panama, and that it was Nexia partner Karl Cini who established Egrant. However, forensic accountants Harbinson Forensics found that between February and March 2016, there was correspondence between Satariano and Efimova, in which the former complained about Pilatus’s delays and handling of two companies, Exiat Holdings and Privilege Limited, the clients of which were referred to as Corrado and Fiore respectively. Harbinson Forensics said that this episode matches a “pattern of correspondence that would correspond to Caruana Galizia’s story where she refers to Satariano, had the name of Exiat Holdings been Egrant instead, and the surname Corrado changed to Muscat. That is, part of the narrative told by Efimova matches exactly with other Nexia clients who used Pilatus’s services - but what she had did not correspond to Egrant or Michelle Muscat.” Matthew Vella
There was disagreement between DCG and Efimova on how the alleged $1 million transfer from Al Sahra to Egrant took place. DCG had reported it as a “bank to bank transfer”, while Efimova said “it had to be” a SWIFT transfer. But Pilatus employee Brenda Calleja Smith, who said the bank used Oracle Flexcube to carry out SWIFT messaging, said it was impossible to bypass the SWIFT system. “I am not exaggerating. Even for €1,000, nobody does their transaction because it is ‘direct alert’, I mean, you are using SWIFT, you have SWIFT connection, to send instructions by SWIFT you should have a key between those two banks. Without key, you cannot send authenticated message.” Matthew Vella
John Dalli had a Pilatus account which he opened in 2014 and closed in 2015, which money was a transfer from HSBC of just €2,000 to cover banking fees when the account became dormant. Matthew Vella
P. 280. In her testimony to the magistrate, Caruana Galizia said she had been shown a scanned document by Maria Efimova, the originals of which she had not seen but which had been scanned. She described the document as an A4 paper, its contents written in a “normal font” with somebody’s signature. Caruana Galizia said she had retained a copy, but that she should not pass it on to the magistrate or publish it. The alleged declaration of trust was signed by MF employee Jacqueline Alexander, and according to Caruana Galizia, “employees of Western Union Money Transfer who had carried out work at Pilatus Bank” had confirmed the presence of the safe where this document had been contained.
The magistrate however says that Efimova, who started working as a Pilatus Bank intern before an FIAU compliance visit in March 2016, had contacted Caruana Galizia right before the Panama Papers broke; it was then she had taken out papers because she had seen the name ‘Michelle Muscat’ on them. The scanned papers were uploaded to Efimova’s personal iCloud drive, which according to Pierre Portelli, the then Malta Independent editor, were only accessible by Efimova through a VPN (virtual private network) on her device.
Caruana Galizia also said she rested on Efimova’s claims but did not see any clients’ lists or registers or ledgers, except for two bank account opening forms for Al Sahra FZCO and Egrant Inc - but the forensic accountants employed by the magisterial inquiry found no client at Pilatus Bank by the name of Al Zahra, nor for Egrant.
Efimova then told the magistrate she did not have copies of these documents.Matthew Vella
The company "Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications" (SWIFT) is a cooperative company governed by Belgian law and whose head quarters is established in Belgium. SWIFT provides a service of financial communication that is standardised and secured, to its clients, that is financial institutions and companies and on average transmits 25 million messages on each working day. SWIFT is not a financial institution; we do not open or hold accounts, we do not transfer funds and we do not accept funds for transfer. SWIFT is rather a provider of services for financial institutions and companies (only corporations) allowing them to transfer in a secured way confidential and personal messages. The clients of SWIFT may, for example, exchange messages regarding transactions related bank accounts of physical persons, but the latter are clients of financial institutions corresponding, but not of SWIFT. SWIFT is in no way involved in the drafting of contents of messages of its users and has no personal interest in these same messages.
Besides, SWIFT has defined detailed procedures and policies re the protection of data and security and this, so as to protect the integrity of its services and data of its clients. Apart from this, due to the very way that its services of communication are conceived, there are inherent limits re the quantity of data that SWIFT messages conserves and re access of SWIFT to this data.
More particularly (1) SWIFT archives the messages of its clients for a limited period of time (124 days), after which the messages are irremediably destroyed, and (2) the data of archived messages for this period are stocked in such a format that does not allow one to do research on the basis of their contents. For example, it is not possible to search in the SWIFT messages archived info such as names of beneficiaries or authors, bank account numbers or other details re the financial transaction in question wfihin the SWIFT message. For these reasons, we are in the impossibility of replying positively to your request." Matthew Vella