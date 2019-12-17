Egrant magisterial inquiry: the 1,500-page document in full

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has published the entire magisterial inquiry into the secret Panamanian company Egrant.

The magisterial inquiry had determined there was no conclusive proof that the company was owned by the spouse of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, as alleged by the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

LINK TO THE EGRANT REPORT

Speaking in a live broadcast a day after having received a copy of the 1,500-page inquest report from the Egrant magisterial inquiry, Delia said he would be publishing the report in its entirety.

“The Egrant report shows that the authorities had to take steps. Instead they shirked their duties and did not take steps according to law, this means Muscat and Bonnici have been for the past 18 months knew there were investigations to be done, and did not do anything, with the consequence that important evidence could have been hidden,” Delia said.

The inquiry’s conclusions was published in 2018 but despite the prime minister’s insistence that the report should be published in full, the Attorney General withheld publication. Delia subsequently petitioned the courts to have the report released to him, which case he finally won through the decision of an Appeals Court.

The Egrant report indicates that Karl Cini could have lied under oath, with the inquiring magistrate saying the Nexia BT partner should be investigated by the police.

The matter revolves around sworn testimony Cini gave regarding the setting up of offshore companies, which did not tally with the findings of a forensic accounting firm.

Cini had been called to give testimony before the inquiry, led by then Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, on 5 May 2007.

Under oath, he had said that he had set up three companies in Panama.

An investigation by Forensic Accountants Harbinson Forensics, who were hired for the purposes of the inquiry, found however that Cini had set up a fourth company in Panama, Real Trade Investments Global Corp.

In his testimony, Cini had said that Real Trade Investments had been set up in the British Virgin Islands, which the forensic firm found out was untrue. In his testimony, Cini claimed he had set up four companies in the BVI: Comerco, Durellie, Real Trade Investments and Willerby.

The forensic firm’s investigation found that Real Trade Investments was set up in Panama, not the BVI.

Moreover, the firm found that Cini had also set up another seven companies in the BVI which he failed to mention: Colson, Selson, SPX, Blue Sea, Torbridge and Berdil.

In light of this, the inquiring magistrate said the Police Commissioner should investigate the discrepancy in Cini’s testimony since the documentary evidence shows prima facie that he might have lied under oath.