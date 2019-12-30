What to expect on New Year’s Eve in Valletta

Valletta will be bidding farewell to 2019 and heralding the New Year with its traditional celebration in St George’s Square, with the stage having now been set up to host one of the year’s most anticipated events.

The celebrations will feature leading names including Ozzy Lino and the Candy Moths, Kevin Paul, Gaia Cauchi, and Kurt Calleja. Local band The Travellers will be headlining the event with their unique and original sound, while up-and-coming DJ Drey will be ending the night with a set.

The event will be hosted by Nate, Frank and Rossi from Vibe FM who will also be leading the audience into the countdown, with a mash up of 2019 dance anthems together with stage special effects and fireworks to welcome 2020 in.

The public is encouraged to make use of public transport on the night, which will be running on an extended service till the early hours of the morning. This also includes ferry connections to and from Valletta. The Floriana park and ride will remain operational up to 2am on 1 January.

Speaking at a press conference on the event this morning, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici highlighted that the annual events served as an opportunity for communities to unite.

“These celebrations have become an intrinsic event in our country’s cultural calendar and are anticipated by various members of the public. They also serve as a sound platform for local artists further strengthening the local cultural scene”, Bonnici said.

Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef added that the agency would soon be launching its cultural programme for the New Year, which would see an investment of €3.5 million.