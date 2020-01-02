PN wants second interconnector as it lambasts government over frequent power cuts

The country must adopt the proposal of the previous Nationalist government and go for a second interconnector, Opposition energy spokesperson David Agius said.

He was reacting to the frequent power cuts that have dogged this festive season after a ship’s anchor damaged the interconnector with Sicily two days before Christmas.

The damage will take weeks to repair and the reliance on aged diesel plants at Delimara to provide backup for the newer gas plants has resulted in several power outages.

Agius said the country should have a discussion on a second interconnector to Sicily and called on the social partners to discuss the country’s energy situation.

“The facility at Ragusa in Sicily was built to be able to take more than one interconnector. This was the Nationalist government’s long term plan. The Opposition is appealing for a joint effort to tap EU funds for a second interconnector,” Agius said.

He added that the electricity imported over the interconnector was cheaper and cleaner.

Agius also accused the government of failing to explain the facts surrounding the frequent power-cuts, adding that a partial explanation was given by Enemalta officials, whom he praised.

He asked whether any legal action will be taken against the owners of the ship that allegedly ripped the interconnector with its anchor.

Agius criticised the government for the hedging agreement for the purchase of gas it entered into with Electrogas, which he said was delivering a higher price than what was currently available on the market.

“People have understood that Muscat’s power station, known as the monument of corruption, was built to serve people who today are under investigation… this has resulted in the country paying gas prices that are higher than the rest of Europe as a result of the corrupt deal entered into between the Labour government and Azerbaijan,” Agius insisted.