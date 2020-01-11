Repubblika presents manifesto to push forward public life based on ethical principles

Rule of law NGO Repubblika has presented its proposals for a “new republic” at an extraordinary general meeting held Saturday morning.

The date was chosen to coincide with the last day of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s tenure. The atmosphere was happy, the crowd, mostly aged over 40, gave a five-minute standing ovation as lawyer Andrew Borg Cardona asked them to pay tribute to the memory of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The organisation said its members had come together with the aim to “promote civil rights, democratic life, the rule of law, free speech, personal freedoms, social inclusion, environmental conservation, economic sustainability and equality of access, by means of active participation in the national discourse and related educational, social and charitable initiatives.”

During today’s meeting, the NGO issued its manifesto, proposing a public life based on and guided by ethical principles: selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership. Repubblika said that it had made a conscious decision to not form a political party and all that this would entail, but act as a pressure group.

The time had come for an examination of the Constitution of Malta and implement structural reviews of the Office of the President, Parliament, the Executive and Public Service, the courts, the police, armed forces and the regulatory authorities.

Education and training for a participative and responsible citizenry were also proposed. “Democracy is a precarious asset and can only remain alive if it is nurtured, maintained and passed on to the next generations.”

Malta needed a new, honest and sustainable economy, said Repubblika. The economy could “no longer depend on economic activities that exist mostly or only because of the dishonesty of those who want to hide their identity, nationality or legal or financial obligations. Malta cannot act as a shelter for the world’s pirates.”

The environment also featured in the proposals, with access to the countryside, electricity generation, waste management and transport being central themes.

Repubblika said it wanted to have an inclusive, just and humane society, promoting equality and against the exploitation and abuse of workers.

It pledged to work in favour of justice and the rule of law, the common good, the separation of powers and fair and speedy justice.