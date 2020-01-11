menu

[PICTURES] How Labour headquarters was transformed into a vote-counting hall

Vote-counting to determine the winner between Chris Fearne and Robert Abela will take place at Labour headquarters

james_bianchi
11 January 2020, 10:25pm
by James Bianchi
Labour Party members have voted to choose their next leader and prime minister
The main hall inside the Labour Party headquarters has been transformed into a counting hall. This is the scene inside the building as captured by our photographer James Bianchi.

Voting closed at 8pm and ballot boxes started arriving at Labour HQ an hour later. The last boxes from Gozo arrived at around 10pm.

James Bianchi is chief photographer and video reporter
