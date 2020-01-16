‘Air Malta is a challenge that I welcome’ - new economy minister

Creating new economic niche sectors, attracting further foreign investment and protecting SMEs are among the top priorities the newly-appointed economy minister has set himself.

Speaking to BusinessToday, Silvio Schembri said that being responsible for Air Malta was also a challenge that he was looking forward to.

“Over the past years, the Maltese economy has experienced unprecedented growth and in the coming months it is predicted to experience the highest growth in the EU,” Schembri told this newspaper soon after taking his oath of office.

“As a Minister now responsible for this sector, I will keep on building on the solid foundations that have so far bore borne satisfying results.”

Schembri said that one of his main priorities would be to keep on diversifying Malta’s economy through the exploration of new economic niches and by means of attracting new foreign direct investment.

He said Malta already has a strong IT Infrastructure and offers a strong ecosystem, making it an ideal solution for foreign investors.

“This vast portfolio includes Malta’s National Airline Air Malta, a challenge that I welcome,” he said. “I am ready to address and keep on building on the good decisions taken so far for a sustainable airline.”

With regards to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the self-employed, he recognised that a lot had already been done in providing incentives and ideal springboards for companies and businesses to launch their products.

“The next natural step would be finding better means of protecting them and identify the hurdles that need to be addressed to make it easier for them to enter the market,” Schembri said.

“I am certain that Malta will remain an ideal choice amongst investors. The proactive stances we took in the past months, from the exploration of medical cannabis to other innovative niches, will result in a further robust economic growth and the creation of new jobs.”

Schembri was first elected to parliament in 2013 and in 2017 was appointed parliamentary secretary for financial services, digital economy and innovation.

He is now taking over the economy ministry from Chris Cardona in a portfolio that also include investment, small business and Air Malta.

The government has released the official list making up Prime Minister Robert Abela's new cabinet on Wednesday.

"The decisions of the Prime Minister are based on the priority that the country keeps moving forward in a sense of continuity but with a mind to implement the necessary reforms," a government statement read on Wednesday.

