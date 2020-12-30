menu

Argentina legalises abortion up to 14th week of pregnancy

Senators in Argentina have approved legislation that allows women to get an abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy in what is a ground-breaking law for the strongly Catholic continent

kurt_sansone
30 December 2020, 10:46am
by Kurt Sansone
Pro-choice activists rejoiced as senators in Argentina voted to legalise abortion up to 14th week of pregnancy

Argentina has legalised abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy after a marathon session in Congress saw senators vote for a bill pushed by the country’s president.

The law passed with 38 votes in favour, 29 against and one abstention.

It is being hailed as a ground-breaking law in a region with some of the world’s most restrictive termination laws.

Until now, abortions in the country were only permitted in cases of rape or when the mother's health was at risk.

The bill had been approved by the Chamber of Deputies earlier this month.

The Catholic Church, which remains highly influential in Latin America, had opposed the move, calling on senators to reject the bill.

Pro-choice activists rejoiced outside congress when the vote was announced, while anti-abortion activists cried.

Pro-choice activists hope the passing of the law in Argentina will inspire other countries in Latin America to follow suit.

