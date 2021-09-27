San Marino votes to legalise abortion in referendum

San Marino has voted overwhelmingly to legalise abortion, with 77% in favour and 23% against on Sunday.

After finalising the results, Interior Minister Elena Tonnini called on parliament to translate the result into law.

The move would overturn a law dating back to 1865, which has made San Marino one of the last places in Europe where abortion is completely banned.

Turnout for the referendum was 41%.

As a result of the referendum, women will be allowed to terminate their pregnancy within 12 weeks of gestation. After the 12 weeks, abortion would only be permitted if the mother's health was at risk or if foetal abnormalities could cause physical or psychological harm.

Currently, women can be jailed for up to three years. For the doctor carrying out the procedure, this can be up to six years.

Many women who choose to have an abortion usually travel to Italy, where it has been legal since 1978.

San Marino is traditionally a Catholic stronghold. Opposition to decriminalising abortion has been led by the Sammarinese Christian Democratic Party, which has strong ties to the Catholic Church and has been in power for almost 20 years.

However, campaigners have been trying to build on the momentum created by other European countries such as Ireland and Gibraltar, which have legalised abortion in the last few years.

Malta is the only EU country that bans abortion in all cases and does not have an exception for situations where the woman's life is in danger.