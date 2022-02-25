UEFA snubs Russia as Champions League final moves to Paris

In an “extraordinary” UEFA Executive Committee meeting, it was decided that the Champions League final would be held at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis instead of Saint Petersburg.

In a statement UEFA said the decision was taken “following the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe.”

The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.

“Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement,” UEFA stated.

A decision was also taken so that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions, will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice.

“The UEFA Executive Committee further determined to remain on standby to convene further extraordinary meetings, on a regular ongoing basis where required, to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary,” UEFA said.