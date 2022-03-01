Five die as Kyiv TV tower is bombed by Russia

Russia has bombed a TV tower in Kyiv, killing five people amid warnings it was prepared to hit targets in the Ukrainian capital.

The bombing hit nearby broadcasting facilities with Russia saying it is planning attacks on Kyiv technology centres, urging people to stay away.

The TV tower was situated next to a site commemorating Holocaust victims.

To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022

Meanwhile, a huge convoy of Russian military vehicles continues to advance on the capital, although Sky News reports a senior US defence official saying that the convoy has made no appreciable movement in the last 24 hours due to fuel and supply shortages.

But US intelligence reports Russian troops have made progress in the south, saying Russia now controls the towns of Melitopol and Berdyansk.

Earlier on Tuesday, 10 civilians were killed when a Russian missile hit the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky received a standing ovation in the European Parliament, telling them by video link: "Nobody will break us."

