Volodymyr Zelensky to US Congress: 'Is a no fly zone too much to ask?'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has once again appealed to NATO allies to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine during a video address to the US Congress address on Wednesday.

“Right now, the destiny of our country is being decided, the destiny of our people,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky said that the Ukraine invasion of Russia was about more than just the country; it was about democracy, freedom and the right to choose your own path.

Zelensky asked the Americans to remember Pearl Harbour during the second world and 9/11.

“What is happening to Ukraine is something “Europe has not seen in 80 years,” he said.

He called on the west to do more, noting that Russia has turned the Ukrainian skies “into a source of death.”

Apart from calling for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, Zelensky also said that the country needs more weapons to fight off Russian airstrikes. He also called on the US to impose further sanctions which include the withdrawal of all US businesses from Russia.

He called on the west to unite, to stop conflict immediately.

Zelensky pointed out that the distribution of the COVID-19 had been fast and that it was that collective were countries come together that was needed to combat Russia.

“We will be able to save thousands of lives in our country... Close the sky,” Zelensky said.

Turning to address US President Joe Biden, Zelensky said: “You are the leader of the nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the world leader means to be the leader of peace.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues into its third week. Russia continues to assault multiple cities in Ukraine including the capital of Kyiv, the port city of Mariupol, and the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.