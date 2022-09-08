Buckingham Palace: Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision

Doctors have recommended the Queen remain under medical supervision after expressing concern for her health.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace has said.

Concerns over the health of the 96-year-old head of state escalated when she pulled out of a virtual privy council meeting on Wednesday after doctors ordered her to rest.

Prince Charles was at her side, and Prince William was travelling to be with her.

The Queen was seen in public for the first time in several weeks when she received the outgoing and incoming prime ministers at her Scottish residence this week.

On Wednesday it was announced that the Queen had cancelled the planned virtual privy council meeting.

“After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest. This means that the privy council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged,” Buckingham Palace said at the time.