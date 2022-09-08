Prime Minister, President join international tributes to the Queen

Prime Minister Robert Abela and President George Vella have joined leaders from around the world in expressing sadness at Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

“Malta joins the rest of the world in mourning the death of HM The Queen Elizabeth II. As monarch and Head of the Commonwealth, she was loved by all,” Abela tweeted.

He also recalled the brief period the Queen had spent living in Malta when still a princess. “We will always remember her fondly, especially living here as a young princess,” Abela said, expressing his condolences to the Royal Family.

President George Vella tweeted: “On behalf of the government and people of Malta I salute the memory of Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty leaves a strong legacy within the Commonwealth. We will all cherish her special bond with Malta.”

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in from other world leaders.

US President Joe Biden spoke fondly of their first meeting in 1982 and more recently when she hosted him during an overseas trip in 2021.

“She charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom. She stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that, 'Grief is the price we pay for love',” Biden said.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute, saying the Queen was a "kind-hearted" monarch and a "friend of France".

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century," Macron said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the Queen as a "role model and inspiration for millions" and praised her role in repairing relations between the UK and Germany after "the horrors of World War II".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Queen Elizabeth was "one of his favourite people in the world".

She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history. I will miss her so,” Trudeau said.