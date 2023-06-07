Pope Francis in hospital for abdominal surgery

Pope Francis has been admitted to hospital in Rome to undergo abdominal surgery , the Vatican said on Wednesday.

According to the Holy See Press Office, Pope Francis went to the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital to undergo a laparotomy and abdominal wall plastic surgery with prosthesis.

"The operation, arranged over the past few days by the medical team assisting the Holy Father, became necessary due to an embedded incisional hernia that is causing recurrent, painful and worsening sub-occlusive syndromes,” a spokesperson said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pope carried out his normal weekly audience with no mention of surgery.

The 86-year-old Pope has suffered from several health issues in recent years, and has resorted to using a cane and wheelchare due to a knee ailment.

Last March, he spent three days in hospital with a lung infection after experiencing breathing difficulties.

Back in 2021, Pope Francis spent 10 days in hospital after removing the left part of his bowel in a three-hour operation. He underwent the surgery in order to address a painful bowel condition, but he recently revealed that the pain returned.