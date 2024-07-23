menu

Three flights impacted by Mount Etna eruption

Mount Etna eruption sees Catania airport shut operations for a second time this month, affecting Malta-Sicily flights

23 July 2024, 3:33pm
by Nicole Meilak
Still photo taken from a webcam showing the ash cloud from Etna
Three flights have been cancelled or diverted due to the eruption of Mount Etna in Sicily on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Malta International Airport confirmed that Ryanair flight FR367 from Malta to Catania departed to Trapani instead, and passengers were coached from Trapani to Catania.

Meanwhile, the return flight FR368 from Catania to Malta was cancelled altogether.

A separate Ryanair flight departing from Vienna enroute to Catania landed in Malta at 11:07am on Tuesday, and departed to Palermo at 1:10pm.

This is the second time this month that the airport of Catania had to close due to volcanic activity at Mount Etna, one of the world’s most active volcanoes.

Ash spewing from the volcano halted all flights towards Catania on Tuesday, with the airport’s management announcing a suspension of operations until 6pm local time.

Catania airport was closed to travellers on 5 July after both Etna and Stromboli became dangerously active.

