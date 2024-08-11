‘Too many civilian deaths in Gaza,’ Kamala Harris says

US Vice-President Kamala Harris condemned the loss of civilian life in an Israeli air strike that hit a school building in Gaza on Saturday.

“Far too many civilians have been killed yet again”, Harris said whilst speaking at a campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona

She stated that Israel has a right to go after Hamas but also has an important responsibility to avoid civilian casualties

Saturday’s air strike has been criticized by many world leaders, with Egypt saying it [the air strike’] showed Israel had “no desire to reach a ceasefire or end the Gaza war.”

More than 70 people were killed at the building which sheltered displaced Palestinians.

“Around 70 victims were identified in the hours after the strike,” Fadl Naeem, head of al-Ahli Hospital where many of the casualties were taken, said, “with the remains of many others so badly disfigured that identification was difficult.”

Israel’s military said they had “precisely struck Hamas terrorists within a Hamas command and control centre operating in the al-Taba’een school.”

Al-Taba’een school housed more 1,000 people, recently recieving dozens of displaced people from the town of Beit Hanoun, after the Israeli army ordered them to leave their homes.

More than 39,790 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli war against Gaza, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.