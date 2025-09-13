NATO members to send fighter jets, warships to eastern Europe

NATO member states are set to move troops towards eastern Europe after Russian military drones entered Polish airspace earlier this week.

So far, France, Germany, and Denmark are expected to position military assets eastward, with more NATO allies set to follow suit.

Last Wednesday, Poland activated Article 4 of the NATO Treaty after it shot down a number of Russian drones that entered its airspace.

Article 4 allows any NATO member to call for consultations whenever they believe their security, independence or territorial integrity is under threat. It is a step before Article 5, which deals with collective defence.

Speaking in parliament earlier this week, Tusk underlined that this was the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 that Polish airspace had been breached directly from Belarus, rather than by mistake or small provocations. He said he had already spoken with several European leaders, including those from Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the Baltic states, as well as Rutte.

NATO confirmed that aircraft from Italy, the Netherlands and Germany were involved in intercepting the drones, marking the first time allied forces engaged potential threats inside NATO airspace.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the episode as the “closest we have been to open conflict since World War Two.”

Denmark will send two fighter jets and a warship to Poland. France and Germany are expected to send three and four fighter jets to Poland respectively.

Meanwhile, the UK voiced its intention to strengthen Europe’s eastern front, adding that it will announce more details soon.

Other NATO member states expected to follow include the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.