WATCH | 'Poland has every right to defend itself,' Metsola says

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola stated that Poland "has every right to defend itself" in the wake of the infiltration of Russian drones into Polish airspace.

On Wednesday, the Polish army announced that it had shot down numerous drone-type objects that "repeatedly violated" the country's skies.

The operation marks the first time NATO member Poland has directly engaged with Russian assets since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Just before EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen delivered her State of the Union address, Metsola was doorstepped by a journalist on the developments in Poland. "Poland has every right to defend itself. We are still looking at what has happened. We've seen the declarations of the Polish government and Prime Minister. But make no mistake, Poland has every right to defend itself against any attack."

When asked how the EU should react to the episode, Metsola said that the EU is united, reminding that Poland is also a NATO member state. "This is where, not only do our common defence capabilities and security come into question, but also, how prepared we are to make sure that we prepare for such attacks."

Before addressing the situation in Poland, Metsola told journalists that the EU's citizens want to make sure that the bloc can boost its security by increasing defence spending "and making sure that we are better prepared."