Former US Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney has died at the age of 84.

His passing was announced on Tuesday by his family, who said he died surrounded by loved ones following complications pf pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.

Born in Nebraska in 1941, Cheney rose through government ranks to become one of the most influential vice presidents in American history.

His term as vice president was characterised by an unusually large portfolio of influence, including defence, intelligence and energy policy. Many analysts regard him as the most powerful person ever to hold the office.

His career was not without controversy. His role in military interventions, expansive executive-branch powers and ties to the energy industry drew scrutiny and sparked debate.

Cheney underwent a heart transplant in 2012 after a long history of heart disease. He is survived by his wife Lynne Cheney and his daughters Liz and Mary.