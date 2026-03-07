Iran’s president apologises to Gulf neighbours, halting strikes

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has apologised to Arab Gulf nations and stated that Tehran would stop striking its neighbours unless attacks on Iran originated from those countries.

"I personally apologise to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran," Pezeshkian said in a televised address on state television on Saturday. "We do not intend to attack neighbouring countries. As I have repeatedly said, they are our brothers."

The address came less than a day after US President Donald Trump said his government would not negotiate with Tehran unless Tehran unconditionally surrendered.

Since the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei a week ago, a three-member leadership council has held power in Iran until a successor is named. Pezeshkian sits on the council alongside the hardline head of the judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei and senior cleric Alireza Arafi.

Despite Pezeshkian's announcement, strikes continued after the address, with an Iranian drone attack near the Dubai International Airport terminals forcing the suspension of flights again. Sirens also sounded across Bahrain and Qatar's Defence Ministry confirmed it had intercepted a ballistic missile.

The Dubai Media Office issued a statement saying: “For the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew, operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been temporarily suspended.”

Earlier Saturday morning, 187 Maltese who were based in the UAE landed safely in Malta following an evacuation request.

Saudi Arabia said it had stopped 16 drones heading towards the Shaybah oil field, one of the largest in the Middle East. Dubai airport was also struck by drones several times, with departures suspended for several hours before resuming.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, said its air force had launched a broad wave of strikes on infrastructure in Tehran and Isfahan, where facilities linked to Iran's nuclear programme are located. Explosions were heard in Tehran hours after footage showed the city's Mehrabad airport in flames.

Six US service members killed in the conflict were transferred home on Saturday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance in attendance.

Trump said on Friday that Iran's leadership had been "neutered" and that he was looking for new leadership that would treat the US and Israel well.