Anthony Bourdain, TV host and celebrity chef, dead aged 61

Celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain has died at the age of 61.

Bourdain, who hosted CNN’s ‘Parts Unknown’ television series was found dead this morning after taking his own life, the network said on Friday.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain was in France working on an upcoming episode of Parts Unknown, and was found unconscious in his hotel room by his close friend Eric Ripert.

The celebrity chef’s death was the second suicide this week of a high-profile figure, after fashion designer Kate Spade also took her own life on Tuesday.