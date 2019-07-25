menu

Shipwreck leaves 150 dead off Libyan coast, UNHCR says

If the figures are confirmed, this could be the deadliest shipwreck in the Mediterranean this year

david_hudson
25 July 2019, 4:23pm
by David Hudson
The UNHCR believes that the Mediterranean may have seen yet another shipwreck, possibly the deadliest this year
The UNHCR believes that the Mediterranean may have seen yet another shipwreck, possibly the deadliest this year

Up to 150 people are feared to have died in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya, the refugee agency UNHCR have said on Thursday while also confirming that a further 150 have been rescued and are being returned to Libya.

This despite UNHCR's call to not return survivors to Libya where conflicts still abound and where rescued migrants are often jailed and mistreated.

A spokesperson for UNHCR said that the ship left Libya from Al Khoms, a town 120 km east of Tripoli. There were around 300 people travelling, according to the first available accounts from survivors, but it was unclear if one or two vessels were involved.

The survivors were picked up by local fishermen and then returned to the coast by Libyan coastguard, UNHCR said.

If confirmed, the number of dead would be the highest for a shipwreck in the Mediterranean this year.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in World
Shipwreck leaves 150 dead off Libyan coast, UNHCR says
World

Shipwreck leaves 150 dead off Libyan coast, UNHCR says
David Hudson
Updated | [WATCH] Boris Johnson will be Britain's new prime minister
World

Updated | [WATCH] Boris Johnson will be Britain's new prime minister
[WATCH] Fifty years from the Apollo 11 mission that took man on the moon
World

[WATCH] Fifty years from the Apollo 11 mission that took man on the moon
Karl Azzopardi
Italian prosecutor who led Tangentopoli kickback probes, dead at 89
World

Italian prosecutor who led Tangentopoli kickback probes, dead at 89
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.