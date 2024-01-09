Agius highlights insufficient female representation in cabinet after weekend reshuffle

Nationalist MEP election candidate and MP David Agius expressed disappointment at the lack of increased representation for women in top government positions after Saturday’s reshuffle.

"One of my few disappointments in this reshuffle is that more women have not been placed in the highest positions of this Government. I think this is a disappointment," Agius stated on Monday night.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Robert Abela caught ministers by surprise with a reshuffle, spending a full day meeting Cabinet members and backbench MPs in Castille.

In the aftermath of the recent reshuffle in the Maltese government, discussions brought forth a variety of opinions.

David Agius joined those on social media highlighting the need for more women in prominent roles. Agius cited the recent appointment of a female Clerk of the House as an example of capability superseding gender.

“We chose her [Eleanor Scerri] not because she is a woman, but because she is good at what she does. The same goes for the female backbenchers, who I am sure are good enough to have provided the government with experience and service,” Agius said.

The veteran politician also expressed concerns about the overall scope of the reshuffle, describing it as "minimal" and "cosmetic." Agius applauded certain individuals but underscored the importance of giving more prominence to women within the cabinet.

Addressing the removal of one minister, Agius questioned the decision, stating, "I do not understand why one minister was removed."

He said attributing the government's performance solely to one individual might not be fair and hinted at the possibility of further changes in the future.

Marija Sara Vella Gafà provided a differing perspective, arguing that the appointment of Lawyer Naomi Cachia showcased the government's commitment to gender diversity.

Naomi Cachia was confirmed as the new Labour Party whip on Monday, replacing Andy Ellul, who was sworn into the cabinet a few minutes before the announcement.

"We are seeing another woman here. I am in favour of there being more women in the House, on both sides," Vella Gafà said.

Clint Azzopardi Flores analysed the reshuffle in a broader context, suggesting that Prime Minister Robert Abela made changes to align with evolving national and international circumstances.

He believes that all members within Abela’s new executive team can contribute.

Regarding the removal of Minister Aaron Farrugia, Flores said he believed Farrugia would continue contributing to politics in the future, and he doubts the Prime Minister had demotions in mind.

Louise Ann Pulis noted that the Prime Minister aimed to address specific issues such as cleanliness, construction, traffic, and planning. However, she expressed scepticism about the success of these efforts.

The reshuffle saw new portfolios open in this context, such as the cleansing portfolio, in the hands of Glenn Beddingfield under Clayton Bartolo’s tourism ministry, together with the construction reform portfolio under Justice Minister Jonathan Attard.