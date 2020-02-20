All-new Renault Captur comes with a fresh design, a smart cockpit and new technologies
Renault has undertaken a complete renewal of its best-seller Captur, offering more versatility and personalisation
Renault Captur has been a best-seller in its category for seven years but the carmaker has now upped the vehicle’s versatility, offering more personalisation and improved safety features.
The all-new Captur comes with a new design, a smart cockpit, new equipment, better technology and enhanced driving aids.
Tangible aspects such as the steering, suspension and chassis have also been improved. This has been achieved by using all of the innovations that the Alliance has brought to the new modular CMF-B platform. A high degree of comfort for all occupants is offered and the bar for dynamic driving has been raised.
The all-new Captur offers the most advanced offer in its category with equipment such as the 360-degree camera and braking with cyclist and pedestrian detection. The rare cross traffic alert is making its first appearance in the Renault range, to make leaving a parking safer.
The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) will be available on the new model, as part of Renault’s easy drive system.
The all-new Captur has a wider range of petrol and diesel engines. Paired with a five or six-speed manual gearbox, these engines provide an increased power range. These latest engines include leading-edge technologies. Hence, meeting current standards and provide optimised consumption
But this model will be enhanced with a plug-in hybrid engine named E-Tech Plug-in As a result the all-new Captur plug-in hybrid will be the first from Renault.
This model forms part of Renault Group’s new strategy as part of the Drive the Future campaign.
The starting price of the all-new Captur is €17,900 including scrappage scheme. It is available at Kind’s Auto Sales in Mosta Road, Lija Malta and Xewkija in Gozo.