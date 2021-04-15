Another Europa League nail-biter this week

Something exciting is brewing this week, as Ajax Amsterdam are set to face Roma this Thursday at 9pm. The former have no choice but to turnaround the defeat they have already suffered against AS Roma, for this exciting European league face-off.

The last time, AS Roma appeared from behind to claim their advantage in Amsterdam, as they fell behind in the first half, when Davy Klaassen pushed the Dutch side forward. The Giallorossi refused to allow the opener to throw them off their game and effectively pulled their socks up, right before the hour mark. Lorenzo Pellegrini scored the equaliser and they were back in the game. Roma had their first foot forward before the end of the match, as Ibanez scored the match-winning goal, with just three minutes left on the clock.

It goes without saying that the magical goal may have had a great bearing on the second leg, as the Italian giants definitely have something to defend in Rome. Will they be celebrating a win this time?

Head on over to Meridianbet to check out all the latest odds. Odds for a Roma win currently stand at 2.75. Alternatively, will their competitors claim victory, or maybe even a draw? Odds stand at 2.50 and 3.65 on those possibilities, respectively. In case you’re feeling even more daring, odds of a double chance for a Roma win stand at 1.52, 1.29 for a draw and a further 1.45 for an Ajax victory.

On the other side of the coin, Ajax would have been disappointed (to say the least), to leave the opening leg without even a draw. Especially considering the fact that they dominated the possession and had the most shots on target. They will, however, need to be more clinical when they create those chances in the second leg, as it will be more of a challenge than the one they faced last week.

Thursday’s game

Ajax have only paid a visit to the Stadio Olimpico to face Roma on one previous occasion. That meeting occurred during the group stages, during the 2002/03 Champions League. It was, at the time, a positive result for Ajax, as they recorded a 1-1 draw. That being said, they will certainly need a win this time around, to be able to get through to the next round of the competition. Will Ajax be able to score the first goal in this face-off? Odds currently stand at 1.92, by comparison to odds of 2.01 for Roma to score the first.

As discussed, Roma have claimed a narrow advantage ahead of the second leg and this remains a tie that could still go either way.

Do you think the teams are aptly matched and the game may result in an exciting overtime section? Odds are 9.60 for a yes and 1.07 for a no. Even more exciting than that, is if the game results in a penalty shootout. With odds of that happening currently at 12 for a yes and 1.01 for a no, it really is anyone’s game.

In case the AS Roma and Ajax game wasn’t exciting enough for you, Meridianbet is also currently running a fantastic Accumulator bonus, of up to 120%! The super promotion refers to the bonus you may get your hands on, based on the number of matches on one ticket!

Odds are subject to change. Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help, visit www.rgf.org.mt