Arsenal welcoming Everton and looking for a win

Arsenal hosted Fulham last weekend but their work isn’t done just yet. This Friday, they will be welcoming Everton to the Emirates Stadium. They stumbled to a draw against relegation-threatened Fulham and they will, without a doubt, be looking for a win this time around.

Arguably, the Gunners have underperformed this season, as they lost 12 out of 32 league matches thus far. On the flipside, Everton are currently on a run of five league matches, having won zero thus far. This has resulted in their hopes for a top four finish being dashed.

If you’re as intrigued by this match as we are, we highly recommend that you head on over to Meridianbet, to check out their odds. Just to give you a little taster: if you’re banking on Arsenal winning on their home turf, odds currently stand at 1.95. Odds for a win on Everton’s side stand at 4.10 and a draw between the two is at 3.55. Looking to double that chance? Good choice. 1X stands at 1.25, 12 at 1.30 and X2 at 1.81.

Arsenal have been inconsistent, to say the least, with a win away to Slavia Prague last week, right before their disappointing draw. 12 league defeats in the space of a single season goes to show that Mikel Arteta is attempting to rebuild the team. That being said, with Arsenal having signed up to the European Super League, the pressure is on for that process to take place sooner, rather than later.

However, Everton has recently been troubled by injuries. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith-Rowe should be able to impose themselves on the match, so it’s anyone’s game really. Do you believe, in your heart of hearts, that both teams will score? Odds stand at 1.89 on that one, with odds of 1.69 for Arsenal to score the first goal. On the other hand, odds for NG are at 1.92, and 2.60 for Everton to score first.

If it’s numbers you want to discuss, the last time Everton won at Arsenal, the year was 1996. A late Andrei Kanchelskis goal sealed the 2-1 win that day. This week’s meeting of the two gives Everton a superb opportunity to end the run, which means that the team will be looking to make use of their team in all aspects of the game, primarily at the corners. During their last three matches held at the Emirates, Everton have had three, nine and six corners respectively.

The Gunners are currently ninth in the table, three points behind Everton, who are eighth.

With this Friday’s match likely to be anyone’s game, checking out the odds that Meridianbet have set, would definitely be a good idea.

There’s more! Meridianbet are currently offering their new and improved Accumulator Bonus up to 150%. This super promotion refers to the bonus obtained, based on the number of matches on one ticket. For instance, if you place a bet on a ticket with five pairs, the potential winnings are increased by 3% and so on. Terms and conditions apply and you can find them outlined here.

Odds are subject to change. Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help, visit rgf.org.mt