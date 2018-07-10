menu

Real Madrid agree Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Juventus

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is joining Italian champions Juventus for €105 million

10 July 2018, 6:02pm
by Staff Reporter
Champions League winners, Real Madrid have confirmed the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Italian champions Juventus.

The 33-year-old Portuguese footballer, arguably the best in the world, ended his nine-year stint at the Spanish club for a transfer fee in the region of €105 million.

In a statement, Real Madrid said it had agreed to Ronaldo’s request to be transferred to Juventus.

“Today, Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the brightest times in the history of our club and world football,” the statement said.

Ronaldo became the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid with 451 goals in 438 games. He won 16 titles with the club, including four European Cups. With Real Madrid’s jersey, Ronaldo won four Gold Balls and three Gold Boots, among other awards.

The weeklong speculation on Ronaldo’s future at Juventus increased the value of the club’s shares on the stock exchange by 11%.

 

